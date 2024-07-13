Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 304.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 220,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 437,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.