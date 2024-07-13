Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 304.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE ETV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 220,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
