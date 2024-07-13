Short Interest in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Increases By 329.9%

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 329.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 153,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.39.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

