Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Rises By 200.0%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,720,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.17. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The company has a market cap of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of 194.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.4424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.19%.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.