Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Expands By 93.0%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 11,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,870. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.