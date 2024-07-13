Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 460.6%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 460.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

RFI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 64,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,806. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

