Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rises By 78.9%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Centrica Trading Down 1.1 %

Centrica Increases Dividend

CPYYY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 7,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Centrica has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

