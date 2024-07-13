Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 35.6%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,915. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
