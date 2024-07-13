Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 35.6%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,915. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

