Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Decreases By 31.3%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.32. 1,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $195.34.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $158.86 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

About BE Semiconductor Industries

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $1.9432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.