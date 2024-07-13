Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Increases By 262.8%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,900 shares, an increase of 262.8% from the June 15th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 409.1 days.

Banco Santander Stock Up 6.6 %

BCDRF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,304. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

