Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Increases By 62.5%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ASM International stock traded up $15.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $803.69. 2,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $813.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $731.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.13.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
