Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Increases By 62.5%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASM International Price Performance

ASM International stock traded up $15.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $803.69. 2,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $813.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $731.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.13.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $2.5568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASM International

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.