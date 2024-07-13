Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Increases By 226.0%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,800 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the June 15th total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

ASICS stock remained flat at $15.74 during midday trading on Friday. ASICS has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

