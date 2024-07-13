Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Increases By 226.0%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,800 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the June 15th total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
ASICS stock remained flat at $15.74 during midday trading on Friday. ASICS has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.
About ASICS
