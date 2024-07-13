Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $355.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.65.

SHW opened at $318.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.98. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

