SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 566.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after buying an additional 422,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,463,000 after buying an additional 80,146 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.38. The company had a trading volume of 531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,491. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $279.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $517,263. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

