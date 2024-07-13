SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,033 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of CDW traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.50. 939,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,123. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

