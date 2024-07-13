SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,559,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. 27,796,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

