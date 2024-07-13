SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657,188 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after buying an additional 338,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.