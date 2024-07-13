SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 253.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CCI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

