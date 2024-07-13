SG Americas Securities LLC Has $32.35 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1,666.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of HP worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,251. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.