SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.60 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

