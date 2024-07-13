SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.72 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $146.78. 2,923,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,217. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.