SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 199.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.28. 2,807,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

