SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Liberty Live Group worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 54,565 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at $877,797,408.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 654,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $37.79. 101,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

