SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 37,392 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 985.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CLH traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.06. The stock had a trading volume of 295,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $231.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.