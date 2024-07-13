SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 32,324 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

