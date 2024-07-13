SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 173,691 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1,303.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 2,863,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,966. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.38, a PEG ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

