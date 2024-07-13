SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 33,975 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 7.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,946. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp Trading Down 1.0 %

NetApp stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. 1,557,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

