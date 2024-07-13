SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 157,133 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 341.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,351,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $59.00. 8,220,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

