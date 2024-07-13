Sernova (TSE:SVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 114250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$92.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

