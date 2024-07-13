Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

