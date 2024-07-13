Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.10.
View Our Latest Research Report on SRE
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sempra
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $64,994,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.