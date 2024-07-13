Seele-N 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,834.30 or 1.00109987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068138 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041211 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

