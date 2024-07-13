Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 629.1% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
Shares of SRCRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
