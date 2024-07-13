Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 629.1% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SRCRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

