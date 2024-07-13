Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $312,207 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 326,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

