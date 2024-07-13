Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:BROS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.26, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.
Dutch Bros Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
