Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BROS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.26, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.