Sciencast Management LP Takes $274,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of GMS by 80.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GMS by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GMS by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:GMS traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $87.67. 525,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.63. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

View Our Latest Report on GMS

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.