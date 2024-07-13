Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 30,125,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

