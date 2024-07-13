Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,726. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.