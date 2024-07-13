Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,419 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 1,919,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,737. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

