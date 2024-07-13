Sciencast Management LP Makes New $773,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $250,714,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 104,032.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933,789 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coupang by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,909,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,999. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

