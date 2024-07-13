Sciencast Management LP Makes New $241,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $76.92. 539,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.