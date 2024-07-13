Sciencast Management LP Makes New $229,000 Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 66.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.0 %

Wabash National stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 394,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $989.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

