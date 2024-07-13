Sciencast Management LP Invests $543,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,398,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,398,904.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. 2,271,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

