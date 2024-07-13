Sciencast Management LP Invests $214,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. 324,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,472. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

