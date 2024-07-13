Sciencast Management LP Has $848,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. 1,069,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

