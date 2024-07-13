Sciencast Management LP Has $640,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

