Sciencast Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 281.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,113 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 367.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 2,716,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,476. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.