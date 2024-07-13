Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $65,002,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 554,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 311,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,193,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 798,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,583. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

