Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 2,564,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

