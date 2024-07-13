Sciencast Management LP Decreases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.