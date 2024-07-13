Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 11,787 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.62. 10,049,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

